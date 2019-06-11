Eugene "Ski" Swidonovich, retired Lt. Colonel, 81, of Havelock, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Ski, as he was commonly known, served in the United States Marine Corp for 31 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. His commitment to his country continued after retirement as an active member of the VFW Post 7315 in Havelock. He was a dedicated man to both his country and his family.
He is survived by his niece, Catherine Eugenia Swidonovich Rose; nephew, Nicholas Swidonovich; great nieces and nephews, Hillary Rose, Graham Rose and Lauren Rose, Amanda Swidonovich, Victoria Swidonovich and Nicholas Swidonovich.
He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Catherine Swidonovich; and his brothers, Alexis Swidonovich and Nicholas Swidonovich.
Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Flowers are welcome.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Published in Sun Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019