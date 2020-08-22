Eva Joyce Brown Epps, 75, of Cove City, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Her service is 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Bryant Chapel AME Zion Church grounds, 506 N Main St., Cove City. The interment will follow at Bryant Chapel AMEZ Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Epps of the home; three sons, Norman Brown of Unadilla, N.Y., Andre Brown, Brooklyn, N.Y. and Omar Epps of the home; daughter, Nia Epps of the home; two sisters, Jewel Hardy, Winterville and Priscilla Brown of Cove City; two brothers, Julius Brown, Cove City and Edward Brown, Kinston; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



