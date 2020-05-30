Eva Mae Chadwick, 83 of Trenton, died on May 29, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Church Cemetery in Trenton.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



