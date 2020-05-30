Eva Mae Chadwick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Mae Chadwick, 83 of Trenton, died on May 29, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Church Cemetery in Trenton.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved