Eva Mae Chadwick
Eva Mae Chadwick, 83, of Trenton, died May 29, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville. Interment will follow the service at Friendship Church Cemetery in Trenton.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday June 1, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
JUN
2
Interment
Friendship Church Cemetery
