NEW BERN - Evelyn Billie Randolph Blango, 85, 308 Elder St., James City Community, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church in James City. Interment will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville. Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
