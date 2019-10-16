Evelyn Cook Register, 84, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in New Bern, NC on December 31, 1934 to Garrett and Elizabeth Cook. She married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Register Jr. on August 3, 1952. Family and friends lovingly refer to Evelyn as "Boobie", Aunt Boobie" and "Grandma Boobie".
Evelyn is survived by her three children, Charlene Bridgers, Penny Sumrell (Eugene, favorite X son-in-law), Ralph Register lll (Chip) and wife Amy. Her grandchildren, Timothy Bridgers (Lesley), Elizabeth Webb (Andre), Jeremy Sumrell (Kristin), Megan Taylor (Bradley), Michael Register, Katie Bridgers, Alexander Sumrell (Summer), Joshua Register (Alex), Noah Register, Levi Register, Ethan Register and Ayda Register. Her great grandchildren, Madi Carroll, Sage Carroll, Lexi Bridgers, Logan Webb, Makenzie Webb, Abigail Webb, Livia Grace Webb, Hailey Sumrell, Reagan Sumrell, Allie Sumrell, Wyatt Sumrell, Autumn Register, Avery Register and Aiden Register.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Register Jr., her son-in-law, Dennis Bridgers and her grandson, Jeffrey Bridgers.
The family is having a funeral service at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park, Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Richard Overman officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Community Home Health and Hospice for their kindness and care.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Register Family.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019