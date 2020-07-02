Evelyn S. Carson, better known to her friends and neighbors in New Bern as Evelyn Edwards, died peacefully at her home in Greenwich, CT on Tuesday evening. Mrs. Carson, until her retirement from Civil Service, was a budget analyst at NARF, located at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, NC. Evelyn was the widow of her childhood sweetheart, Henry Walton Edwards who was the father of her only child, Linda Edwards McMahon. She subsequently married John Carson and was also his widow. Mrs. Carson moved to Connecticut to be closer to Linda and her husband Vince, their two children, Shane, his wife Marissa; Stephanie and her husband, Paul. She was either at the hospital or there within minutes when all six of her great grandchildren were born. Mrs. Carson was 93 years old and by all accounts of everyone who knew her, lived her life to the fullest and urged everyone to do the same.
In addition to her immediate family, Mrs. Carson is survived by her brother Lawrence Strickland of Virginia Beach, VA, and sister, Cindy McHone of Knoxville, TN., and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Evelyn's Memory to The Connor's Cure Fund, c/o Children's Hospital Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or atgivetochildrens.org/donate.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home, followed by
Her funeral service at 1:00 pm in the chapel. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com.