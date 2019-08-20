Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Watts Wetherington. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Watts Wetherington, 77, of the Cayton Community, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019.

She was a pillar of the Cayton Community, where she and her husband owned and operated the Country Mart and Diner from 1963-1991. Following her retirement, she devoted her time and efforts to taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was a lifelong member of New Haven F.W.B. Church and enjoyed volunteering at Bridgeton Elementary School for many years. If one word could be used to describe her it would be "selfless."

She is survived by her husband, Joseph M. Wetherington; two sons, Joseph A. "Little Joe" Wetherington of Winterville, Chris Wetherington (Tammy) and one daughter, Karen Wetherington, all of Cayton; six grandchildren, Meredith W. Taylor (Jonathan) of Ernul, Jacob A. Wetherington (Amanda) of Woodruff, SC., Kristen, Ethan and Seth Wetherington and Heather Garris, all of Cayton; three great grandsons, Noah, Charlee and "Little" Johnny. She is also survived by two brothers, Mike Watts (Louise) of Cayton, and Kenny Watts (Frances) of Clarkton.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at New Haven F.W.B. Church with burial to follow at the Wetherington Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to benefit the Youth Fund at New Haven F.W.B. Church.

Online condolences may be made by visiting

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019

