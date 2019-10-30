Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Boyd Proctor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Thankful for the loving gift of grace and salvation God has given to me with the promise that I may spend eternity with Him and my loved ones." …Faye



Faye Boyd Proctor, 84, of Wake Forest, NC was with her loved ones as she walked into the loving arms of Jesus on October 28, 2019, at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC. Faye was born December 28, 1934 in New Bern, NC to the late Guy Everett Boyd, Sr. and Dallas Annie Phillips.

She graduated from New Bern High School and attended the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, Greensboro (now known as UNCG) obtaining a Commercial Certificate in Accounting. She worked at the New Bern Scottish Rite and the Sudan Temple and later for the State of NC in the Job Placement Program and Forest Service.

Faye was known to value faith, curiosity, learning, understanding, responsibility, reliability, and commitment. She was an avid reader, most passionate about history and biographies. She enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, swimming, gardening, and volunteering at the hospital in the Auxiliary and the Gray Lady programs. Her favorite pastimes were following NC State Wolfpack sports and being with family.

Faye was a lifelong and devoted member of Centenary United Methodist Church and served as secretary on various committees prior to moving to follow family. She was a member and teacher of the Sara Kee Sunday School Class as well as a member of the Woman's Society Polly Russell Circle.

Surviving are her two children, John Hoke, Jr. (Pam) of Greenville, NC; Cynthia Bumgarner (Scott) of Wake Forest, NC; and two loving grandchildren, Kathryn, and Keith. Preceding her in death are her parents, Guy and Dallas, husband, L. Mack Proctor, brother, Guy Everett Boyd, Jr. and sister, Peggy B. Cannon.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church in New Bern, NC on Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Tom Greener and Rev. Carol Goehring officiating. Immediately following the ceremony, a reception will be held in the fellowship hall for family and friends.

The family offers special thanks to the many wonderful staff and caregivers at Transitions LifeCare during her time in hospice. Memorials may be made in her honor to Centenary United Methodist Church at 309 New Street, New Bern, NC, or Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or at





