Mrs. Faye Haddock Ormond, 76, died Friday, September 6, 2019. The funeral will be conducted Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Vanceboro. Burial will follow in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 PM to 2:15 PM , Monday. Mrs. Ormond, daughter of the late Eddie Lee and Mildred Haddock, was a native of Craven County, had lived in the Epworth Community. She graduated from Farm Life High School and was engaged in farming all her life. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer. Mrs. Ormond was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Lee Haddock, Terry Allen Haddock and William Augusta Haddock; and a sister, Lovie Ann Haddock. She is survived by her husband, Chester Dawson Ormond, Jr.; daughter, Sherry O. Mitchell and husband, Timmy, of Vanceboro; and grandson, Christopher Godley and wife, Ashley of Chocowinity; granddaughters, Izzy Britt and Ashton Godley and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 643, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019