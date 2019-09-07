Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Haddock Ormond. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:15 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Faye Haddock Ormond, 76, died Friday, September 6, 2019. The funeral will be conducted Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Vanceboro. Burial will follow in the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 PM to 2:15 PM , Monday. Mrs. Ormond, daughter of the late Eddie Lee and Mildred Haddock, was a native of Craven County, had lived in the Epworth Community. She graduated from Farm Life High School and was engaged in farming all her life. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer. Mrs. Ormond was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Lee Haddock, Terry Allen Haddock and William Augusta Haddock; and a sister, Lovie Ann Haddock. She is survived by her husband, Chester Dawson Ormond, Jr.; daughter, Sherry O. Mitchell and husband, Timmy, of Vanceboro; and grandson, Christopher Godley and wife, Ashley of Chocowinity; granddaughters, Izzy Britt and Ashton Godley and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 643, Vanceboro, NC 28586. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019

