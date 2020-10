Or Copy this URL to Share

She was a natïve New Bernian, lived and raised in New Bern and lived her entire life in New Bern and the Craven County area.

She is survived by her husband, Rudy Rowe of 74 years and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Funeral services are planned for a later date.

Arrangements by Cotten funeral Home & Crematory.



