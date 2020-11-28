Faye Joseph Bergman, 90, of New Bern passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House after a long battle with dementia. She was able to live out her life in the comfort of her home until the last week of her life.

Faye was born in New Bern, NC on June 29, 1930, to the late Taft and Nettie Joseph of New Bern. Faye worked in the administrative department of Craven Country School System until her retirement. She was a life-long member of St. Paul Catholic Church, had a strong faith and was very dedicated to the Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Bergman, Sr and her sister, Sylvia Moore.

She is survived by her daughters Carol Bergman and Theresa Mueller, husband, Gerald; son Joseph Bergman, Jr.; grandson Joseph "Ben" Bergman, III; granddaughter Kelly Brinson, husband, Phillip – all of New Bern. She is also survived by her sisters Christine Martin of Texas and Patsy Bayliss, husband, Thomas, of New Bern and brothers Taft Joseph, wife, Peggy, of Kansas and Richard Joseph, wife, Karen, of New Bern.

Faye enjoyed a full life, dedicating herself to her family and their happiness. She had a wonderful sense of humor and every trip and little adventure was always joyful. She will be so dearly missed.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Cotten Funeral Home. A mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, New Bern, NC.





