Felecia Monique Credle, 54, of Mebane, formerly of Mesic, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham.

A walk through viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary.

Her service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 a Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 9335 Hwy. 304 N, Mesic. The interment will follow in the Mesic Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Omarius Credle of the home; mother, Alma Leatrice Jones Credle of Mesic; one sister, Marva Credle Jones, Reelsboro; two brothers, Edward Brian Credle, Baltimore, Md. and Dexter Credle, Mesic.

Covid 19 regulations will be followed. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair and umbrella. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





