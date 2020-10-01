1/
Felecia Monique Credle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felecia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felecia Monique Credle, 54, of Mebane, formerly of Mesic, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Duke University Medical Center, Durham.
A walk through viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 a Mt. Olive M.B. Church, 9335 Hwy. 304 N, Mesic. The interment will follow in the Mesic Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Omarius Credle of the home; mother, Alma Leatrice Jones Credle of Mesic; one sister, Marva Credle Jones, Reelsboro; two brothers, Edward Brian Credle, Baltimore, Md. and Dexter Credle, Mesic.
Covid 19 regulations will be followed. Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair and umbrella. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved