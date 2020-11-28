1/
Ferman Alton Dockery
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Ferman Alton Dockery, 69, of Durham, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Durham. His interment service is 2:00 PM, Monday, November 2020 at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery, Mesic, North Carolina. He is survived by his soulmate, Darnell Dockery; children Teresa Dockery, Maurice Dockery, Marcus Dockery; step-children, Danielle Vann and Arlie Ponds, Jr.; brother, Lacy Dockery; sisters, Debra Dockery and Delcina Attaway.  Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
NOV
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
