Ferman Alton Dockery, 69, of Durham, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Durham. His interment service is 2:00 PM, Monday, November 2020 at the Mesic Memorial Cemetery, Mesic, North Carolina. He is survived by his soulmate, Darnell Dockery; children Teresa Dockery, Maurice Dockery, Marcus Dockery; step-children, Danielle Vann and Arlie Ponds, Jr.; brother, Lacy Dockery; sisters, Debra Dockery and Delcina Attaway. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

