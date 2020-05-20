Florence Berlyn Martin Sanders, 91, of Merritt passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Elbert Sanders; father, Edward E. Martin; and mother, Rosa Whorton Martin.

She is survived by her sons, Don Sanders and wife, Sheryl, and Bill Sanders and wife, Anna; seven grandchildren, Julie, Tonya, Don Jr., Jason, Brian, Adam and Josh; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins on both sides of her family.

Her graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21st at Concord Memorial Gardens with Dr. Robert Cayton officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or Concord Christian Church, c/o Diane Lupton, 4394 Florence Rd., Merritt, NC 28556.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



