PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Florida White, 87, died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home.
Born and raised in Edwards, North Carolina, she resided in Newark, NJ before settling to Piscataway.
Florida had worked in assembly many years ago for the former White Conveyor Company in Kenilworth.
She was an active member of several churches locally where she found much joy with her devotion to volunteerism.
Predeceased by her beloved husband, William in 2009, grandson Terrance Judge and several siblings, she is survived by her three children, Hollie Gangadeen and husband, Neal of Union, Derryck White of South Plainfield and Glenn White and his wife, Wanda of Newark, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a large extended family and several dear friends.
Family and friends may attend the visitation hours on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 3-7 PM in the McCriskin – Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
A funeral service will begin at 7 PM on Saturday at the conclusion of visitation hours.
Cremation will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Parkinson Alliance, P.O. Box 308, Kingston, NJ 08528 or donations can be made on their website:
https://www.parkinsonalliance.org/donatenow/general-donation/
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019