Florine Clark Everett died July 29,2020 at the age of 95. Born February 17, 1925, she was the daughter of Lee Andrew Clark and Essie Woolard Clark. She grew up with her 6 siblings in Everetts, NC and graduated valedictorian of her Robersonville High School class. She earned a BS degree from East Carolina Teacher's College (now ECU) and taught school until her marriage in 1947 to Walter Ellis Everett. They moved to his farm in Robersonville, and her fulltime career shifted to homemaking while their three children were young. She returned to school for a Master's Degree in Counseling, and returned to the school system as a high school guidance counselor until her retirement. She then pursued her real love, writing. She attended numerous writing workshops in the southeast, and published a book "While I was Making Soup A Widow Remembers" in 1997.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is pre-deceased by her sister, Grace Clark Hollar, and brother Billy Clark. She is survived by her daughter Dr. Catherine Everett and husband Joe Goins, son Walter Everett and wife Tommie, and son Clark Everett and wife Beth; her grandchildren Winslow Goins and Sarah, Jesse Goins, Zachary Goins, Eason Goins and Sarah, Charlotte Goins, Claire Everett Stelling and Robert, Andrew Everett, Ellis Everett and Hardison Everett; and her great-grandchildren Betsy Goins, Gill Stelling and Eason Goins. Her sibling survivors are sister Ellen Clark Woodard, and brothers Dr. Lee Clark (Harriett), Bobby Clark (Betty Jean), and Dr. Dan Clark (Jane). The family is forever grateful for her special care-giver Evelyn Davis.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Walter Ellis Everett Scholarship Endowment at NC State University, or The First Christian Church in Robersonville, NC.





