Obituary

KINSTON - Floyd Black, 62, of 506 Chestnut St., formerly of Dover, died Sunday, March 25, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Queen Chapel AME Zion Church. Burial will follow Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Kinston. Viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home. The family will assemble at the residence in preparation for the funeral service.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019

