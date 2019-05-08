Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Glenn Lawson. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Memorial service 2:00 PM New Bern First Baptist Church Visitation Following Services New Bern First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



He graduated from Crisfield High School in 1952 and attended Salisbury State College for two years. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany from 1954 to 1956. While in Germany he had the opportunity to travel throughout Europe. Upon completion of his military career, he enrolled at Wake Forest University and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration. While a student at Wake Forest he met a young student nurse, Virginia Bledsoe, and they were married for 60 plus years.

Glenn was employed by IBM working in Raleigh, NC, Boca Raton, Fla. And Austin, Texas as a Computer Programmer and then moving into technical writing. He found out that he had a special talent for writing. He taught Creative Writing at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on loan from IBM for one year.

Glenn had many interests. He authored and published three books of which "The Last Waterman" was a best seller. Glenn was a "story teller". His many stories of characters he had met over the years kept us all entertained.

Glenn loved the Lord and was an ordained deacon serving First Baptist Church of Boca Raton, Florida and University Baptist Church of the same city.

Glenn loved teaching "English as a Second Language" and got involved with this at the

First Baptist Church in New Bern where he was a member. He tutored a young Vietnamese man who he became close friends with.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Bledsoe, Daughter Denise and husband David of Raleigh, Son, James Lawson of Huntington Beach, CA, granddaughters, Angela Helfrich of New York City and Sonya and Capt. Zack Baker of Raleigh, NC, Renee & Zoe Basley of Northern Virginia, Brother, Larry Lawson and wife Taffy of Wilmington, NC, Yvonne Lawson, sister-in-law of Jacksonville, Fla. and several nieces & nephews.

Glenn was predeceased by his parents Floyd and Margaret Lawson and by his brother Wayne Grant Lawson of Crisfield, Maryland.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church in New Bern, NC on May 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Visitation with the family will take place following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 239 Middle Street, P. O. Box 1463, New Bern, NC 28563.

Online condolences may be directed to

