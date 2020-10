Or Copy this URL to Share

Forrest Edwin Minges Jr., 63, of New Bern passed away October 22, 2020.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from noon to 1 p.m. at Cotten Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Minges; step son, Trey Letchworth and wife, Holly; brother Mike Minges and his special grandchildren who he loved dearly, Gauge and Landon.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.





