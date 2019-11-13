Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fountain Edward Simpkins. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

VANCEBORO - Fountain Edward Simpkins, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date in Celestial Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Simpkins, a lifelong resident of the Vanceboro community, attended Farm Life High School. He served in the US Navy during World War II. He worked for many years as a civilian at MCAS Cherry Point in the supply department. He was a master mason and a longtime member of the Vanceboro Masonic Lodge #433 A.F. & A.M. and the Vanceboro Rotary Club. Mr. Simpkins was an active member for many years at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, was a faithful servant at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church, and in recent years has enjoyed attending Calvary Baptist Church in New Bern. He also served as a scout leader for a number of years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many.

Mr. Simpkins was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Barrow Simpkins; son, Jeffrey Barrow Simpkins; his parents, Daniel Obed Simpkins and Lillian Dail Simpkins; sister, Doris Ballenger; and brothers, Wesley Simpkins and David Simpkins.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Simpkins and wife, Jenny, of Nashville, TN; granddaughters, Brandy Piner and husband, Stephen, of San Antonio, TX, and Kecia Supak of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren, Madalyn West, Brayden Supak, and Eva Piner; brother, Cecil Simpkins and wife, June, of Newport News, VA; sisters, Irene Morris of Vanceboro, and Ethelene Ipock of New Bern.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice of New Bern, 1423 S. Glenburnie Rd, Suite A, New Bern, NC 28562.

Online condolences available at



