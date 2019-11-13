VANCEBORO - Fountain Edward Simpkins, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 4 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date in Celestial Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Simpkins, a lifelong resident of the Vanceboro community, attended Farm Life High School. He served in the US Navy during World War II. He worked for many years as a civilian at MCAS Cherry Point in the supply department. He was a master mason and a longtime member of the Vanceboro Masonic Lodge #433 A.F. & A.M. and the Vanceboro Rotary Club. Mr. Simpkins was an active member for many years at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, was a faithful servant at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church, and in recent years has enjoyed attending Calvary Baptist Church in New Bern. He also served as a scout leader for a number of years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend to many.
Mr. Simpkins was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Barrow Simpkins; son, Jeffrey Barrow Simpkins; his parents, Daniel Obed Simpkins and Lillian Dail Simpkins; sister, Doris Ballenger; and brothers, Wesley Simpkins and David Simpkins.
He is survived by his son, Gregory Simpkins and wife, Jenny, of Nashville, TN; granddaughters, Brandy Piner and husband, Stephen, of San Antonio, TX, and Kecia Supak of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren, Madalyn West, Brayden Supak, and Eva Piner; brother, Cecil Simpkins and wife, June, of Newport News, VA; sisters, Irene Morris of Vanceboro, and Ethelene Ipock of New Bern.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice of New Bern, 1423 S. Glenburnie Rd, Suite A, New Bern, NC 28562.
Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019