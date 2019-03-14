Foy Ralph Belangia Jr., 80, of Oriental, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
|
He is survived by one daughter, Joy Belangia of Oriental; and one sister, Louvon B. Gearey of Chesapeake, VA.
His memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the Arapahoe FWB Church with the Rev. Ricky Miller officiating.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019