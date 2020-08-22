1/
Foyd Edward Roberts
Floyd Edward Roberts, 76, of Pollocksville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
His service is noon Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Frank Murphy, Sr. Cemetery, Goshen Road, Pollocksville.
He is survived by his son, James Roberts and daughter, Jan Bender both of Pollocksville; brother, Floyd Lee Roberts, Sanford; sisters, Joyce Mumford, Bogue, Donna Nichols and Addie Hill of Sanford; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.
Service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.


Published in Sun Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
