Floyd Edward Roberts, 76, of Pollocksville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

His service is noon Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Frank Murphy, Sr. Cemetery, Goshen Road, Pollocksville.

He is survived by his son, James Roberts and daughter, Jan Bender both of Pollocksville; brother, Floyd Lee Roberts, Sanford; sisters, Joyce Mumford, Bogue, Donna Nichols and Addie Hill of Sanford; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Masks are required! Chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.

Service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.





