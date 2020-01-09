NEW BERN - Frances Conway Buljat, 83, of Trent Woods passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at The Gardens of Trent. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Nelson Conway, David Conway, Jimmy Conway, Charles Conway; and sister, Leone Mayfield. She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Buljat Sr.; son, Paul "Bernie" Buljat Jr. (Pam) of New Bern; daughter, Stephenie Conner (Mike) of Emerald Isle, Billy Conway (Sandy) of Wilmington; sisters, Joyce Hall of Trent Woods, Jean Hammond (Jack) of Florida; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Buljat of New Bern. Frances was a member of Grace Anglican Church, member of the Christian Women's Club, and former youth counselor at Faith United Methodist Church. She also volunteered with the Eastern Pregnancy Information Clinic. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Cotten Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frances' honor to: Craven County Hospice, P.O. Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.