Frances I. Ellison, 86, a resident at Standish Village Senior Living Residence at Lower Mills in Boston, MA, passed away May 15, 2019. A native of Carteret County, she was born in June of 1932, to the late Rev. Clarence H.T Ellison, Sr. and the late Sarah Jane Green Ellison of North Carolina.

Upon graduation from Washington Colored High School, she earned a Food Service Administration degree and worked briefly for a local High School Cafeteria. She moved to New York City to pursue a performing career. She earned her living working for Trans World Airlines as an Air Travel Consultant. She retired after many years of Reservation Sales at TWA and a brief time of employment with Amtrak. Upon retirement, she returned to Havelock and enjoyed gardening and cultivating her Blades Road property. She spent the last few years living in the Boston, MA area to be closer to family.

Her funeral will be held at 11 am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Piney Grove AME Zion Church 1430 Temples Point Road, Havelock. The graveside burial will follow at the Ellison George Cemetery, Havelock, with the Rev. Dr. Robert Little, Jr. officiating. The services will be followed by a meal at the church.

Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

