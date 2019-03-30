Frances Jean Granger Sampson, 78, of 3003 Kensington Park Drive a native of Lenoir County died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Bayview Nursing Center.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Elton and Sandra Sampson 1390 Old Brick Road, Vanceboro. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Her funeral service is 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Word of God Christian Center 3650 Neuse Blvd., New Bern The interment will follow at Meadows Cemetery.Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019