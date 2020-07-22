Mrs. Frances McCraw Walker, 99 years young, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. A longtime resident of Craven County, Frances was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of New Bern, where she was known for her volunteer work. She was a member of the New Bern Women's Club, and the National Association of Social Workers. Frances was an independent woman from the get-go, joining the US Army Air Corp following high school. She followed that up with her college education, earning her Masters Degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Harold Walker, and her sons, Donald J. and John David Walker.
A celebration of Frances' life will be 9:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park with Dr. Richard D. Seagle officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Frances is survived by her daughter-in-law Cindy Pettus Walker, of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren, Drew Walker, and wife Tracie, of Carrboro; Jason Walker, and wife Michelle, of Carrboro; and Blake Walker, of Atlanta, GA. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren, Emma, Neal, and Charlie; along with her nieces and nephews, Nan Busby, of Charleston, SC; Lou McCraw, of Charlotte; and Jay, Mike, and Bruce McCraw, of Charleston, SC.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with this Veteran and her family.