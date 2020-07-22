1/
Frances McCraw Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Frances McCraw Walker, 99 years young, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. A longtime resident of Craven County, Frances was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of New Bern, where she was known for her volunteer work. She was a member of the New Bern Women's Club, and the National Association of Social Workers. Frances was an independent woman from the get-go, joining the US Army Air Corp following high school. She followed that up with her college education, earning her Masters Degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Harold Walker, and her sons, Donald J. and John David Walker.
A celebration of Frances' life will be 9:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Lakeside Chapel in Greenleaf Memorial Park with Dr. Richard D. Seagle officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
Frances is survived by her daughter-in-law Cindy Pettus Walker, of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren, Drew Walker, and wife Tracie, of Carrboro; Jason Walker, and wife Michelle, of Carrboro; and Blake Walker, of Atlanta, GA. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren, Emma, Neal, and Charlie; along with her nieces and nephews, Nan Busby, of Charleston, SC; Lou McCraw, of Charlotte; and Jay, Mike, and Bruce McCraw, of Charleston, SC.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with this Veteran and her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved