July 25, 1928 – March 29, 2020

Frances Muse Lovering of Clayton, NC passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Frances was born in Pamlico County on July 25, 1928 to Lennie Leondus Muse and Olive Virginia Muse.

She was a former member of Tabernacle Baptist Church of New Bern and a current member of First Baptist Church of Clayton.

Frances was employed by the FBI and the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company in Washington, DC. She was retired from Tucson Unified School District #1. Frances had a loving, giving heart and performed volunteer work at Craven Regional Medical Center in New Bern and at COPE in Tucson, AZ. She was loved by all that knew her.

Frances is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, George Lovering of the home. She is also survived by her son, Gary Lovering and her Daughter-in-law, Karen Lovering of Clayton, her Daughter, Lisa Lovering of Clayton, her Granddaughter and husband, Amber England and Billy England as well as a Great Granddaughter, Eleanor England, all of Dunn, NC. Frances is also survived by her sister, Ruth Midyette of Alliance, NC, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Leondus and Olive Muse, one brother, Ephraim Rolison Muse as well as her beautiful sisters, Gladys Leary, Libby Fodrey, Evelyn Hill, Estelle Peterson, and Virginia Carpenter.

A private family service will be held at the Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Due to current social distancing guidelines, friends are asked to view the service via livestream on the Cotten Funeral Home Facebook page. Please call Cotten Funeral Home at (252) 637-3181 if you have any questions concerning how or where to access the service by video.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



