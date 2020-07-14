Mrs. Frances Victoria Buck Jordan, age 95, of Jefferson passed away Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at Forest Ridge Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00am at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Lea officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00pm at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC with Rev. Jim Everette officiating.

Mrs. Jordan was born in Pitt County, NC on June 2, 1925 to the late John Washington and Josephine Roach Buck. She worked at Sears Department Store, in the furniture and credit department. She was a member of West Jefferson First Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and shopping with her friends but most of all she loved her family and her church family. She was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jene Dewey Jordan and a granddaughter, Kim Jordan.

Mrs. Jordan is survived by a son, Dr. Jene Franklin Jordan and wife, Carolyn, of High Point, NC; two daughters, Vicki Mincey and husband, Mike, of West Jefferson and Dianne Jordan, of Winston-Salem, NC; four grandchildren, Chad Jordan and wife, Laura, of Emerald Isle, Ryan Jordan and wife, Caroline of Louisville, KY, Jessica Jordan, of High Point and Zachary Jordan and wife, Emily, of High Point; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, PO Box 180, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or First Christian Church, PO Box 4133, Azalea Station, Wilmington, NC 28406 or Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.



