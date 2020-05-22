VANCEBORO - Mr. Francis Leroy "Roy" Buck, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.
A private funeral service will be conducted on Sunday in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor John Coward. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service.
Mr. Buck, a native and lifelong resident of Vanceboro, was the son of Francis Leroy and Julia Dowdy Buck. He was employed by E. I. Dupont Company at the Kinston plant for 31 years, retiring in 1985. While he was employed at Dupont he also farmed and did carpentry work. He continued this work after his retirement and spent many enjoyable hours hunting and fishing. He was a member of Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Crystal Boyd, and a sister, Dorothy Grace Gaskins.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lunette Fillingame Buck; daughters, Sheryl B. Toler and husband, Webster, of Ernul and Lori Buck Jones and Mike Dudley of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Jessica Dowell and husband, Christian, Meagan Jones and fiance', Derrick Hare, Lauren Jones, Angela Genzale and husband, Anthony, and Lisa Buckner; great grandchildren, Avery, Evan and Ian Dowell, Ashton Taylor, Dylan Ribble and Sophia Genzale; sisters, Hattie Mae Gladson of Vanceboro, and Nancy Fulcher of Washington; and a
brother, Allen Ray Buck of Mesic.
Memorials may be made to: Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church, 370 Hudnell Road, Ernul, NC 28527.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home of Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020