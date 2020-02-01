TRENT WOODS - Francis X. Daniels Sr., 91, of Trent Woods died Jan. 30, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
The Rosary Prayer Service is at 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel, 1700 Oscar Drive, followed by visitation of friends.
His Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3005 Country Club Road. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Daniels of the home.
