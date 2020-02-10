Guest Book View Sign Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 908 Lake Rd Havelock , NC 28532 (252)-444-6248 Send Flowers Obituary



A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 11, 1925, Frank was the only son of Marie Turrell and Frank Angelo Marmarose. His father's early death required he and his mother to live with his grandmother Marie (Muzzy) who was instrumental in helping his mother raise him. With a keen desire to get an education and be successful, he graduated high school early and attended the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a dental degree. There he met Jeanne, his love of almost 73 years, and never looked back. After an exciting Naval career of 25 years which took him and his family to both coasts and Taiwan, he retired as a Captain with one eye looking forward to coming back to North Carolina. His home for 40 years, he developed a myriad of businesses including golf courses, subdivisions, apartments, and a cemetery, providing employment opportunities all with the idea of adding to a community that he grew to love. And this community loved him back. It has been said that he was a visionary, a kind man, never uttered an unkind word toward anyone, and never put himself before others. He was also an active and valued member of the Havelock Lions Club and the New Bern Masonic Lodges.

Up until recently, Frank and Jeanne lived a full life of travel, adding almost every country to their list of destinations, cruising most every body of water, and truly enjoying their latest chapter for the last 4 years of residing in St. Petersburg Florida as a part of the Harbor Lights community.

His new future will be looking over his beloved family with whom his generosity knew no bounds; his life partner, Jeanne, three daughters, Sandy Marquez (Ernie), Beverly Griffith (Dean), Vicki Smith (Tom), and 4 grandchildren, Jillian (JJ), Jordan (Lindzee), Eli and Casey. The crowning stars of his watch going forward are two great grandchildren Ansley Rose Dodson and Thomas Levi Smith.

Frank was predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Jeanne and is with her now.

The many friends he has loved, some here, some to be joined in heaven, will also have his attentive heart to oversee them. His generosity was even felt far beyond his family and friends. He was known to give to every charity that ever sent him a request! Please feel free to give in his honor to a charity of your choosing.

A wonderful life has been lived, and a wonderful man will be missed.

Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC.



Dr. Frank Andrew Marmarose, 94, of St. Petersburg, Florida and formerly of Carolina Pines, North Carolina, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, in Florida. Frank has left this earthly life to enjoy the many gifts to be shared with his Lord and Savior. He has left behind a loving family, friends, and a community that appreciates what he has helped create.A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 11, 1925, Frank was the only son of Marie Turrell and Frank Angelo Marmarose. His father's early death required he and his mother to live with his grandmother Marie (Muzzy) who was instrumental in helping his mother raise him. With a keen desire to get an education and be successful, he graduated high school early and attended the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a dental degree. There he met Jeanne, his love of almost 73 years, and never looked back. After an exciting Naval career of 25 years which took him and his family to both coasts and Taiwan, he retired as a Captain with one eye looking forward to coming back to North Carolina. His home for 40 years, he developed a myriad of businesses including golf courses, subdivisions, apartments, and a cemetery, providing employment opportunities all with the idea of adding to a community that he grew to love. And this community loved him back. It has been said that he was a visionary, a kind man, never uttered an unkind word toward anyone, and never put himself before others. He was also an active and valued member of the Havelock Lions Club and the New Bern Masonic Lodges.Up until recently, Frank and Jeanne lived a full life of travel, adding almost every country to their list of destinations, cruising most every body of water, and truly enjoying their latest chapter for the last 4 years of residing in St. Petersburg Florida as a part of the Harbor Lights community.His new future will be looking over his beloved family with whom his generosity knew no bounds; his life partner, Jeanne, three daughters, Sandy Marquez (Ernie), Beverly Griffith (Dean), Vicki Smith (Tom), and 4 grandchildren, Jillian (JJ), Jordan (Lindzee), Eli and Casey. The crowning stars of his watch going forward are two great grandchildren Ansley Rose Dodson and Thomas Levi Smith.Frank was predeceased by his daughter, Nancy Jeanne and is with her now.The many friends he has loved, some here, some to be joined in heaven, will also have his attentive heart to oversee them. His generosity was even felt far beyond his family and friends. He was known to give to every charity that ever sent him a request! Please feel free to give in his honor to a charity of your choosing.A wonderful life has been lived, and a wonderful man will be missed.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close