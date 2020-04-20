Frank Barnett Jr., 65, of the Olympia community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Frank was a kind and gentle man who loved the simple things in life. He was laid back, soft-spoken and enjoyed the peace and serenity of spending time outdoors, whether fishing, hunting or just sitting on his deck watching wildlife. His family and friends will miss him dearly, knowing that the world has lost a truly special man.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda Blackman Barnett; son, Terry "T.J." Bell; son-in-law, Timmy Whitfield; and grandsons, Tyler Toler and Clayton Whitfield, who were the light of his life. He is also survived by his brother, Joe Jones (Linda); sister, Ivy Rowe (Stewart); and much loved nieces and nephews. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Lindsey Barnett Whitfield.
For friends who wish to view and pay their respects to Frank, you may visit Cotten Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 22nd between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
Due to the current social distancing guidelines, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's name to . This charity was close to his heart because of his daughter, Lindsey's passion for this special organization. It was his desire to continue support for them as a way to honor her.
