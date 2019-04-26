Frank Bradford Wilkinson, 77, of Merritt, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Frank was the son of Herbert & Katherine Wilkinson of Silver Spring, Maryland. He graduated from Frostburg University and George Washington University. He taught physical education and special education for 36 years at Montgomery County Public Schools and was the Assistant Principal at North Bethesda Middle School. Frank was an avid hunter, fisherman and Redskins fan and a loving grandfather to Kyle Wilkinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathleen Wilkinson; sons, Cole Wilkinson and wife, Cathy, and Josh Wilkinson; brother, Herbert A. Wilkinson & wife, Kay; and grandson, Kyle.

His memorial service will be held at a later date in Maryland.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

