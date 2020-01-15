Frank Ferguson, 91, of Cedar Point, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Ben Burrows. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Frank graduated from Durham High School in 1945 and attended Duke University for one year prior to joining the United States Army. During his time in the military, he honorably served 3 years in Japan. Following the military, Frank transferred to the University of North Carolina where he was a member of Keppa Psi and was inducted into Rho Chi Chapter. He was the pharmacist at the K-mart in North Hills, Raleigh where he retired in 1992. Frank and Janet were blessed to be able to spend their retirement years travelling all over the world, including Russia, Turkey, Italy and England. Upon moving to the Crystal Coast, Frank was a faithful member of Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Ferguson of the home; sons, Kenneth Ferguson and wife Cynthia of New Bern and Jason Ferguson of New Bern; and grandchildren, Kathryn Ferguson, Carter Ferguson and Suzannah Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Cora Ferguson; and sister and brother-in-law, Cleo and Seth Glover.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church at 100 Yaupon Dr., Cape Carteret, NC 28584 or the Crystal Coast Hospice House at P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020