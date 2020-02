Frank Gross 83, of New Bern passed away February 14, 2020.He was a practicing Attorney, served with the Massachusetts National Guard and did a lifetime of community service.Sadly he is predeceased by his sisters, Theresa Gillis and Virginia Gross.He is survived by his wife, Carol Gross; sisters, Gertrude Creedon of MA, Florence Tower of NJ, Joan Whittaker of MA;brother, George Gross, many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Cotten FuneralHome. A vigil prayer service will be held at 5:30p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Colonial CapitalHumane Society, 1860 Old Airport Road, New Bern, NC 28562.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & CrematoryOnline Condolences may be made to The Gross family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com