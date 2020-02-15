Frank Gross 83, of New Bern passed away February 14, 2020.
He was a practicing Attorney, served with the Massachusetts National Guard and did a lifetime of community service.
Sadly he is predeceased by his sisters, Theresa Gillis and Virginia Gross.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Gross; sisters, Gertrude Creedon of MA, Florence Tower of NJ, Joan Whittaker of MA;
brother, George Gross, many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Cotten Funeral
Home. A vigil prayer service will be held at 5:30p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Colonial Capital
Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Road, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory
Online Condolences may be made to The Gross family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020