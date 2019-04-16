Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Joseph Heitlinger Jr.. View Sign



He is preceded by his wife, Deborah Anne Heitlinger.

He is survived by his sister Kathryn Heitlinger Klochkoff and one niece, Julianne Brandi.

Frank served in the U.S. Army and Merchant Marines. He served as a police officer in New York City and later moved to New Bern with his wife Debbie. He worked for the City of New Bern and retired just a few years ago. He and his wife loved to travel and enjoyed taking care of their pets, Daisey & Sammie.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Greenleaf Memorial Park at the Lakeside Chapel and receiving friends immediately following the service.

