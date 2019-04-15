KINSTON - Frank "Micky" McAllister, 82, of 511 N. Queen St., formerly of Dover, died April 11, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife Ruby Jean Frazier-McAllister of the home.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019