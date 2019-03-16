A Memorial Mass will be held for Frank Picco at St. Paul's R.C. Church on March 22nd, 2019 at 2:00pm. Frank, loving husband and father, was survived by his wife of 63 years Doris, his children Andrew (Karen), Jay, Glenn (Gay), Robert, and Kimberly (Kevin), eleven (11) grandchildren, and one (1) great grandchild.
Frank was active in the Fairfield Harbor community and local fire department for nearly thirty (30) years. The church is located at 3005 Country Club Road in New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019