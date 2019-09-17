MAYSVILLE - Frankie Lee Lowery Sr., 63, died on Sept. 15, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lowery of the home.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at White Oak Community Church in Maysville. Burial will follow the service at the Lowery Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at White Oak Community Church in Maysville.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019