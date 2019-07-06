BAYBORO - Franklin "Spanky" Roosevelt Bess Jr., 47, of 1505 N.C. 304, Bayboro, died Monday, July 1, 2019
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Carl and Renee Bryant 937 N.C. 306 North, Grantsboro. Viewing hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Galilee M. B. Church 4643 N.C. 304 Bayboro. The interment will follow at Mt. Zion M. B. Church Cemetery, Arapahoe.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Published in Sun Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019