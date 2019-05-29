BAYBORO - Franklin "Frankie" Wayne White, 76, of Bayboro, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Ginny White; his wife of 52 years, Barbara Ann Whaley White; and brother, Donnie White. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Garrison White; son, Greg White (Paula); daughter, Donna W. Rodwell (Coleman); step daughters, Kelly Rogers (Dale), Amy Garrison and Kristie Jones; sister, Diane White; grandson, Logan White; five step-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 1st at Rivers Edge Campground, 149 Tempe Gut Road Bayboro, NC 28515, per Frankie's request. In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to one's favorite charity. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019