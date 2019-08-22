Fred A. Glassey, 82, of Havelock passed away August 21, 2019.
He retired from the Marine Corps.
A memorial service with military honors will be held 1:30pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cotten funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 1:30pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his children, Vickie Glassey Basham of Zebulon, Michael Allan Glassey and wife Theresa of Havelock, Lisa Barna and husband Matthew of West Virginia; stepson, Ray McClendin of Morehead City; Sister, Crete Esh and husband John of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Bobbie Wilson and husband Shane, Jessica Vendetti and husband Brian, Jessica Monique Williams, Amber Barna, Christopher Barna; great grandchildren, Alexis and Madison Wilson, Gabriel Vendetti, Wynston and Joaquin Fultz and his dog companion, Coco.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Glassey family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019