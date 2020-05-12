Frederick B. Davenport Jr., 70, of Merritt, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home.
He retired from the U.S. Civil Service MCAS-Cherry Point after 35 years. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge #359. He enjoyed astronomy.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marjorie Davenport; daughters, Jennifer (Dail) Stephenson and Angela (Freddy) Nieves; sister, Jorja Davenport; and two grandchildren, Ryan Nieves and Zoey Stephenson.
In honor of his wishes, there will be no services conducted.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested making memorial contributions to Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge #359, PO Box 204, Oriental, NC 28571.
