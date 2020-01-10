Frederick Duncan Cornford

Obituary
NEW BERN - Frederick Duncan Cornford, 81, of New Bern passed peacefully after a long illness December 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sharyl Ann Cornford; his brother, Lowell Marsh, his parents, Leslie and Elaine Cornford and his stepfather Max Marsh. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sally Cornford; his son, Bruce Frederick Cornford; two grandsons, Alexander and Christopher and two granddaughters, Amberlyn and Skyelyn. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2019 at West New Bern Presbyterian Church at 11:00am. Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Cornford family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
