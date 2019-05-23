Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Galway. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick Galway, 82, of New Bern, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Fred was a member of First Baptist Church. He moved to New Bern with his wife Nancy in 1995 after retiring from a 29-year career as a guidance counselor at Newark High School in Newark, NY. He served as a medic in the Army Reserves from 1960-66. He loved sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots, and UNC Tarheels. He also enjoyed golf, tennis, pickleball, jigsaw puzzles, rug hooking, and reading. He loved God and his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick W. and Nan Arrison Galway, and sister, Janice Heyrich.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy of New Bern; sister, Nancy Stout of Michigan; children, Rick Galway (Debbie), Cindy Galway Buys (Gerry), and Tim Galway (Tracy), and six grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church, New Bern on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Maine at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, New Bern or Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC.

