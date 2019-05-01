RALEIGH - Freida Jordan Horne, 69, formerly of Pollocksville, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Transitions Life Care Facility.
Viewing will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern.
Funeral will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Northwest "A" FWB Conference Tabernacle, 1124 Ten Mile Fork Rd., Trenton. The interment will follow the service in Goshen Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019