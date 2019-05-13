Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale Ipock Lozica. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gale Ipock Lozica, 61, of New Bern passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

"Mama Gale", "Fairy August" and "Miss Gale" as she was affectionately known by many, was a member of Reelsboro United Methodist Church. She retired from Pamlico Co. Primary School after 20+ years. She loved working in her yard which was evident when driving by her home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Ipock and her best friend, Marlene French.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, A.J. Lozica; father, Frank & Linda Ipock; children, Schleen Lozica (Stephen Harris), A.J. Lozica, Jr. (Pamela) and Andrea Pawlak (Dave); "inherited in love" children, Amy Thore (Jason) and Mary Anna Frase (Carl); sister, Lisa Craig (Jamie); step-sisters, Terri Moore (Craig) and Leslie Thomas (Ray); and grandchildren, Michaela O'Steen (Michael), Bethany Cahoon, Johnna Cahoon, Alandria Lozica, Juliana Pawlak, Lucas Thore, Gracie Thore, Noah Lowe and Anabelle Lowe.

Her memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 14th at Bryant Funeral Home with the Rev. Walter Graves officiating.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Reelsboro United Methodist Church to benefit "Written In Red", 51 Holland Dr., New Bern, NC 28560.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



