Garland "Wayne" Smith Sr., 76, of Trenton, NC, went home peacefully to be with The Lord on February 25, 2020.

Wayne is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Nora Autry Smith (Lorraine), his three children Garland Wayne Smith Jr. of Trenton, NC and wife Pam, Tammy Smith of Morehead, NC, Rev. Dr. Ashley Neil Smith of Pinehurst, NC and wife Vickie, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a brother, Charles Duffy Smith Jr. of Maysville, NC and a sister, Ann Smith Jones, of Maysville, NC. He is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Neil Carlton Autry and Myrtle Grace Autry of New Bern, NC and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Charles Duffy Smith Sr., his mother, Addie Lee West Smith, and a younger brother, Dalton Eugene Smith Sr.

Wayne worked for 36 years at Bosch, Inc. in New Bern, NC as a division supervisor, before retiring to his farm in Jones County. He loved being outdoors and spent most of his time raising sheep and goats on his farm.

Wayne attended Trenton United Methodist Church where he served on the church board. He was a hard worker who enjoyed fixing things and he loved helping people. Wayne also had a love for classic cars and enjoyed cruising with his wife Lorraine and his dog Trixie in his 1970 Ford Torino. Wayne was a good and kind-hearted Christian man who leaves behind a legacy of love and wisdom to his family and friends. He adored his family and he served his Lord faithfully.

"Well done, good and faithful servant…enter into the joy of your Lord." Matt. 25:23.

A celebration of his life will be held at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern, NC at 3:00pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park in New Bern, NC.

