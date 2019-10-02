BAYBORO - Deacon Garrett Andrew Roberson, 85, of 447 Lynch's Beach Road, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Pruitt Health Trent, New Bern. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Peter's M.B. Church, Vandemere. Interment will follow at the Hudnell Cemetery. Viewing hours are 1-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Mortuary. Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Denise Hollowell 167 Fentress Farm Road. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019